Former Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Engel Temin stepped down as first assistant to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner after serving in the role for six years. Temin declined to share the reason for her departure and said she is unsure exactly what she'll be doing next. But at age 89, she said, she is not ready to retire.

Pennsylvania

January 22, 2024, 10:51 AM

