Ex-Judge in Pennsylvania to Face Sanctions in December for M...

News From Law.com

A Chester County judge's illegal misuse of election funds did not blemish the judiciary's reputation, the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline has ruled. While the court determined former Magisterial District Judge Michael Cabry III violated rules mandating judges' compliance with the law by using campaign contributions for personal expenses, it found he did not run afoul of a prohibition against causing disrepute to the judiciary. Cabry's lawyer in the disciplinary proceedings, solo practitioner Samuel Stretton, said the ruling is "an important decision for future cases of disrepute."

Government

October 27, 2022, 4:55 PM