Ex-Judge Claims Law Firm Retaliated Against Him | Law.com Ra...

Alternate dispute resolution is prized for its ability to efficiently resolve thorny legal disputes, but one suit in mediation has been bogged down in allegations of fraud, unjust enrichment and character assassination between the litigants and the neutral. Zaffera, an information technology company in Rhode Island, accused Wilbur "Bill" Mathesius, a retired former Mercer County Superior Court judge, in a suit of accepting appointment as a mediator when he was ineligible for such assignments.

July 10, 2023, 5:41 PM

