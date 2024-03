News From Law.com

Former Surrogate's Court Judge and Brooklyn Democratic Party leader Frank Seddio has been accused of legal malpractice in a new lawsuit — in which plaintiffs claim he attempted to improperly influence a judge to reverse a prior ruling. Plaintiffs, represented by Lebensfeld Sharon & Schwartz, claim Cole Schotz brought in Seddio in a failed attempt to influence Manhattan judge Andrew Borrok.

New York

March 29, 2024, 2:13 PM

