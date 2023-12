News From Law.com

Ex-JPMorgan Chase Assistant General Counsel Jennifer Jacques, who also is a former assistant district attorney in the Bronx, is facing a string of felony charges after prosecutors alleged she conspired with family members to gain access to affordable housing units for which they were ineligible—thereby reaping hundreds of thousands of dollars in improper benefits.

Real Estate

December 07, 2023, 8:30 AM

