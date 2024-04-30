Ex-HP CEO Apotheker Defends Rationale for $11B Autonomy Purc...

News From Law.com

Leo Apotheker found himself on the witness stand Monday over the disastrous 2011 acquisition that has come to define his brief tenure as CEO of Hewlett-Packard. The 70-year-old German business executive testified that he would not have recommended that HP's board proceed with the $11 billion purchase of U.K. software firm Autonomy had he known that it had misrepresented its finances. Apotheker spoke at the fraud trial of Autonomy CEO Michael Lynch, who is accused of pushing through the deal by misrepresenting his company's finances.

April 30, 2024, 12:58 PM

