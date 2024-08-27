Ex-Holland & Knight Attorney Improperly Accessed Client File...

News From Law.com

Holland & Knight is being sued by a client for failing to flag a conflict of interest and safeguard confidential client information after one of the firm's attorneys improperly accessed a client file to gain an advantage during his personal divorce proceedings.The suit, filed in Philadelphia's court of common pleas on August 20 2024, claims that as a result of Holland & Knight's failure to detect a potential conflict of interest between then-partner Patrick McCabe and the firm's latest client, McCabe's soon-to-be-ex-wife's employer Philadelphia-based personal injury firm Fritz and Bianculli, McCabe and two other firm employees accessed Fritz and Bianculli's confidential information multiple times from July 2022 to early 2024, violating client confidentiality protections.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 27, 2024, 3:23 PM