News From Law.com

A former partner at a Manhattan law firm pleaded guilty in connection with charges he stole $1.2 million from the firm, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced. Arthur Cohen, 72, is admitting to the top count of grand larceny for abusing his role of treasurer and senior equity partner at the now-shuttered Gordon & Silber to pocket the funds.

Legal Services

September 06, 2023, 12:20 PM

nature of claim: /