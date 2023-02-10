Ex-Girardi Keese Partner Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing $3M |...

Breaking News From Law.com

A lawyer for a former partner at Girardi Keese entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf on Friday in Chicago, the latest in a string of arraignments surrounding the criminal case against Tom Girardi. David Lira, 62, who also is Girardi's son-in-law, appeared virtually at his arraignment on charges that he helped Girardi and former Girardi Keese CFO Christopher Kamon steal $3 million from clients who sued Boeing over the 2018 crash of Lion Air Flight 610.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 10, 2023, 3:07 PM