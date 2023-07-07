Ex-GC Who Alleged He Was Wrongly Denied $1.8M in Severance L...

News From Law.com

A federal judge ruled this week that Taronis Fuels general counsel Tyler Wilson's May 2021 resignation was not for "good reason" and therefore he is not entitled to the $1.8 million in severance he was seeking. Wilson had filed suit last year, arguing the Peoria, Arizona-based company had drastically reduced his duties. That amounted to a "sustained and material reduction" in his job responsibilities, the standard for triggering the good-reason clause and paying out severance.

Energy

July 07, 2023, 7:54 AM

nature of claim: /