Joel Scott, the former general counsel of the U.K.-based tech company Autonomy's U.S. division, took the stand Thursday in the fraud trial of former Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch, accused of padding his company's revenue to dupe HP into the purchase. He said Autonomy's accounting became increasingly strange in the leadup to the sale.

California

April 19, 2024, 12:09 PM

