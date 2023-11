News From Law.com

Former FTX general counsel Can Sun, who was a key witness at the criminal trial of ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is launching a new crypto exchange and will serve as its leader. The Wall Street Journal reported the Dubai-based Trek Labs received a license to operate from the emirate's crypto regulator last month.

Cryptocurrency

November 13, 2023, 1:42 PM

nature of claim: /