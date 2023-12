News From Law.com

The Department of Justice is charging former Foley & Lardner advisor Manuel Rocha of being a foreign agent to Cuba for decades, calling it one of the longest infiltrations in U.S. history. A portion of that time was spent working at Foley & Lardner, which hired him in 2009 then again last year.

December 04, 2023, 12:24 PM

