A former U.S. diplomat, who most recently worked at Foley & Lardner's Miami office as a senior international business adviser, has indicated he's pleading guilty of being a spy for the Cuban government. In a court document filed this week, Victor Manuel Rocha, a former U.S. ambassador to Bolivia, told a judge he intended to plead guilty on federal charges of acting as a foreign agent for Cuba.

Florida

March 01, 2024, 12:12 PM

