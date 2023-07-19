Ex-Florida Lawyer to Take $650K Loss Over Stolen Attorney Fe...

News From Law.com

A Palm Beach Circuit Court jury found that Charles Kane—an attorney whom the Florida Supreme Court disbarred in 2016—made a fraudulent transfer to buy $650,000 in annuities to avoid paying a multimillion-dollar judgment against him and his son's former law firm, Kane & Kane. Charles Throckmorton and Latasha Hines of the law firm Kozyak Tropin and Throckmorton in Coral Gables represented the plaintiff law firms, Stewart Tilghman Fox Bianchi & Cain, William C. Hearon P.A. and Todd S. Stewart P.A. against the defendant, Kane.

July 19, 2023, 1:42 PM

