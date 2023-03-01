Ex-Federal Prosecutors Reunite to Form White-Collar Law Firm...

News From Law.com

Two top-rated litigators and ex-federal prosecutors have joined forces to launch Chaiken Ghali, a new white-collar trial and investigations boutique law firm. Opening Feb. 21, it was co-founded by David M. Chaiken and Kamal Ghali, who have a combined nearly 40 years of experience as attorneys. Based in Atlanta, the firm also has offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Chaiken and Ghali worked together as assistant U.S. attorneys for the Northern District of Georgia from 2012-16.

March 01, 2023, 1:10 PM