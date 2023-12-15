Ex-Federal Prosecutors Press Biden Administration Not to Res...

News From Law.com

Three former federal prosecutors for California districts signed on to a letter this week urging the Biden administration not to reschedule marijuana to a less restrictive status under the Controlled Substances Act. The letter, dated Dec. 13 and sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Drug Enforcement Administration leader Anne Milgram, said shifting marijuana from its current Schedule 1 classification to Schedule 3 would effectively "create a new Big Tobacco that targets kids."

