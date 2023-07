News From Law.com

The Bay Area consulting firm Berkeley Research Group has hired former Food and Drug Administration chief counsel Dan Troy as managing director in its health analytics practice. Troy will be based out of Washington, D.C. He brings more than 30 years of experience in corporate governance and compliance to 13-year-old Berkeley, which specializes disputes and investigations, and performance improvement.

July 17, 2023, 2:41 PM

