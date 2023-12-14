Ex-FBI Counterintelligence Leader Sentenced to 50 Months in ...

News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rearden of the Southern District of New York on Thursday sentenced Charles McGonigal, the former special-agent-in-charge of the FBI's Counterintelligence Division in New York, to four years and two months in prison for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions and launder money. McGonigal pleaded guilty in August to participating in a scheme to assist sanctioned Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. McGonigal’s attorneys, led by Bracewell partner Seth DuCharme, asked for a non-custodial sentence, arguing that McGonigal had made a 'terrible decision' after a long and admirable career with the FBI. Conversely, assistant U.S. attorney Hagan Scotten urged Judge Rearden to consider McGonigal’s FBI experience as an aggravating factor, not a mitigating one.

