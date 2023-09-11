Ex-Facebook Lawyer Juiced for GC Role at Battery Startup | L...

News From Law.com

A California battery startup that received $60 million in a funding round led by General Motors last month has tapped a Meta veteran as its general counsel. Mitra Future Technologies CEO Vivas Kumar cited Ross Kirschner's legal, regulatory, policy and strategic business background as "vital to drive Mitra Chem's mission to confront the challenge of climate change head-on through spearheading the production and distribution of essential battery materials in North America."

Automotive

September 11, 2023, 4:27 PM

nature of claim: /