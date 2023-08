News From Law.com

An ex-executive for Williams Formula One alleged in a $100 million Florida lawsuit that instead of paying her contract, the company and its hedge fund owner devised a false claim that she slept with a board member to fraudulently steal from the entities, and then the entities humiliated her whom they labeled as a "vixen" in a story they pitched to and was penned by Business F1 Magazine.

Automotive

August 14, 2023, 1:49 PM

