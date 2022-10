News From Law.com

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius will defend Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. in an employment discrimination lawsuit. Plaintiff Susanna Librandi claims Alexion's COVID-19 vaccine mandate resulted in discrimination and harassment based on disability. Alexion spokeswoman Andrea Hofelich said the company will be filing a motion to dismiss the case. "While we cannot comment directly on the details, we believe that there is no merit to this lawsuit," Hofelich said.

Connecticut

October 27, 2022, 12:08 PM