Former Elliott Greenleaf attorney Richard DeMarco is not giving up on an $11 million referral fee awarded to his old firm.DeMarco has filed a motion for a new trial following the Sept. 2 ruling from a Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas judge saying Elliott Greenleaf was entitled to the contested money, which arose from a $71.1 million personal injury settlement in 2018.

Pennsylvania

September 12, 2022, 9:00 AM