Lawyers don't really think of themselves as salespeople. And women especially don't like to toot their own horns. Marie Oh Huber certainly didn't. But she said much of her success has come from doing just that. Huber, who stepped down as chief legal officer of eBay in March, spoke Wednesday at ALM Global's Women, Influence & Power in Law conference in Chicago.

September 26, 2024, 1:15 PM