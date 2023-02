News From Law.com

Although the Philadelphia Eagles did not come away Super Bowl champions, one former team member is likely celebrating Monday after a Pennsylvania jury awarded him more than $43 million over claims that the medical treatment he received cut short his promising career in the National Football League. After two weeks of trial in Maragos v. Bradley, a Philadelphia jury handed up a $43.5 million verdict for former football player Christopher Maragos.

Pennsylvania

February 13, 2023, 3:11 PM