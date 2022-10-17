Ex-DOJ Official Jeffrey Clark Wants His Ethics Case Moved to...

News From Law.com

Former U.S. Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark wants to move his ethics case to federal court, arguing the D.C. Court of Appeals has no authority to discipline him for advice he gave to other DOJ officials and former President Donald Trump. Clark called the ethics case against him a "direct attack on [the] fundamental principle of separation of powers," because the disciplinary arm of the D.C. Court of Appeals has no power to supervise the internal deliberations of the federal executive branch.

District of Columbia

October 17, 2022, 5:41 PM