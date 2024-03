News From Law.com

A former director of the trucking company Werner Enterprises is pushing back against the trucking giant's explanation for his departure contained in a March 1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Vikram Mansharamani wrote the company this week complaining of a "culture of conformity" that shuns dissent, and "to set the record straight" about Werner's stated reason for why he quit.

March 08, 2024, 12:57 PM

