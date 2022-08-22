Ex-Dechert Billing Manager Misses Fee Deadline to Revive Dis...

News From Law.com

An appeal to the Third Circuit by a former Dechert billing manager, who accused the global firm of discrimination and retaliation in the Pennsylvania Eastern District Court last summer, was dismissed this month due to the plaintiff's non-payment of the filing fee for her notice of appeal. The dismissal of former billing manager Celiena McClelland's appeal closes out nine months of litigation beginning with McClelland, who is African American, accusing Dechert director of financial operations Elaine Wry of treating her as if she were "incompetent, unintelligent and unworthy of authority and respect" starting February of 2019.

