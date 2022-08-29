Ex-Dechert Billing Manager Gets New Chance at Discrimination...

News From Law.com

Allegations by a former Dechert billing manager that the global law firm discriminated against her on racial grounds were revived Monday after she paid the docketing and filing fees that had initially not been paid in a timely fashion, causing the appeal to be dismissed earlier this month. Monday's action by Third Circuit Judges Thomas Ambro, Thomas Hardiman and Joseph Greenaway Jr. to vacate the dismissal of the appeal of McClelland v. Dechert revives complaints filed in the Pennsylvania Eastern District Court last summer by Celiena McClelland.

August 29, 2022