Colleen Batcheler, who stepped down as legal chief of Estero, Florida-based Hertz a month ago has headed north to Hormel Foods, where she will be senior vice president and general counsel. Austin, Minnesota-based Hormel, maker of products under such prominent brands as Skippy, Spam, Dinty Moore and Planters, announced the appointment Thursday.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 09, 2024, 12:48 PM

