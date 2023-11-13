Ex-Clients File Negligence Suit Against Houston Law Firm And...

News From Law.com

Houston construction law firm Andrews Myers and a retired senior counsel face a negligence suit filed by ex-clients who allege the defendants gave them "wholly incorrect" advice on a design and construction contract with Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill that resulted in millions in losses and forced them out of business. In a petition filed on Friday in state district court in Harris County, Panterra Development and related company Panterra GP, both of Dallas, seek more than $1 million in damages from Andrews Myers and the firm's former senior counsel Linda Emery.

November 13, 2023, 2:39 PM

