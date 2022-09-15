Ex-Client Sues Lackawanna County Assistant DA for Seeking Se...

News From Law.com

Corey Kolcharno, a former Lackawanna County assistant district attorney, was facing criminal charges and disciplinary action stemming from allegations he sexually exploited clients. Now, an ex-client hit Kolcharno—and Fanucci & Kolcharno, the law firm in which Kolcharno worked at the time of the alleged misconduct—with a civil suit. The plaintiff, referred to in the complaint as J.C., alleged Kolcharno sought sex from her as payment for legal services and that he delayed services as a means to place further pressure on her to comply with his demands.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 15, 2022, 4:43 PM