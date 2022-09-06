Ex-Client Sues Abraham Watkins, Partner in Connection with M...

News From Law.com

A Beaumont man, injured when a mower he was unloading from a trailer fell on him, filed a negligence and breach of contract lawsuit seeking more than $1 million from Houston plaintiff's lawyer Muhammad "Mo" Aziz and his firm, Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner.Plaintiff Ricky Ruffin, who hired Aziz and the firm in 2016 following the accident, alleges that the defendants failed to keep him informed of details of settlements negotiated on his behalf, and failed to inform him that his long-term disability payments stemming from the accident would be affected by money he received from settlements.

Legal Services

September 06, 2022, 1:54 PM