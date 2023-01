News From Law.com

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry and Houston shareholder Barry Adkins were hit with a negligence lawsuit filed on Friday by a former client who alleges negligence in advice the defendants gave him in connection with a change in the structure of his business.That advice, plaintiff Karl J. Van Eps alleged in the petition filed in the 113th District Court in Harris County, cost him more than $5 million in his divorce settlement.

January 09, 2023, 2:21 PM