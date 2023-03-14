Ex-Clayton County Sheriff Convicted of Civil Rights Abuses t...

News From Law.com

A former Georgia sheriff convicted of violating the civil rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs is set to be sentenced Tuesday with prosecutors seeking several years in prison. A jury in October convicted Victor Hill—who was sheriff of Clayton County, just south of Atlanta—on six of seven federal charges against him. Prosecutors recommended in a sentencing memo filed with the court that he serve three years and 10 months in prison.

Georgia

March 14, 2023, 10:58 AM