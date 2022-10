News From Law.com

Dr. David Fowler's controversial defense expert testimony at Derek Chauvin's trial led to the creation of a state-appointed team tasked with reviewing more than 1,300 in-custody death determinations made during Fowler's tenure as Maryland's chief medical officer. Now, the review team has recommended a deeper probe of approximately 100 of those decisions by a new panel of forensic pathologists.

October 25, 2022, 4:22 PM