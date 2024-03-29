Ex-Candidate for State Attorney Faces 60-Day Suspension | La...

News From Law.com

A referee has filed his report calling for the suspension of a lawyer after the attorney's rhetoric during his campaign for circuit state attorney drew the ire of the state disciplinary board. Respondent Christopher Crowley, in losing the primary election to Amira Fox, the current state attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit in Florida, is alleged to have misrepresented Fox's conviction rate, suggested Fox had ties to terrorism through her father, who has Muslim heritage, and that Fox held an unlawful raffle to raise campaign funds.

Government

March 29, 2024, 1:17 PM

nature of claim: /