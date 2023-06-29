Ex-Business Leaders of McElroy Deutsch Sued By Firm Over Wid...

News From Law.com

Prominent New Jersey law firm McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter has lodged a suit against two former business leaders, alleging that $3.2 million in self-payment of illicit bonuses and abuse of firm credit cards were used to fund a lavish lifestyle. The civil action names as defendants former chief financial officer John Dunlea as well as Nicole Alexander, previously McElroy Deutsch's director of professional and business development. Alexander has lodged a separate action contending that she had no knowledge of any alleged wrongdoing.

New Jersey

June 29, 2023, 1:23 PM

