Eric Nitcher, who in December retired from as London-based BP's group general counsel and executive vice president of legal, has joined the Dallas-based energy company HF Sinclair Corp. as general counsel. Though Nitcher is 61, anyone who follows his LinkedIn wouldn't be surprised that he's back in the energy game. Upon wrapping up his six years as BP's legal chief, he listed his current position as "On to the next role."

Energy

July 12, 2024, 2:54 PM