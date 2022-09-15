Ex-Big Law Partner Disciplined for Dishonest Billing Gets 2 ...

News From Law.com

Attorney Doreen Zankowski was suspended from the New York bar for two years for failing to notify a New York court and grievance committee she's serving a two-year suspension in Massachusetts. In March 2021, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court for Suffolk County found that Zankowski dishonestly and intentionally billed multiple clients for services that she hadn't rendered. The phantom billing occurred when Zankowski was a partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr's Boston office, which concluded that Zankowski, who left the firm in 2016, had inflated bills by approximately $216,000.

Massachusetts

September 15, 2022, 4:30 PM