Ex-Ballard Spahr Paralegal Accuses Firm of Age, Gender Discr...

Ballard Spahr is being sued by a former long-time paralegal claiming the firm and three of its leaders engaged in discriminatory and retaliatory behavior.The complaint, filed by plaintiff Jodena Carbone in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Nov. 3, claims that the firm, along with the firm's litigation support services manager Gary Melhuish, practice management director Elizabeth Morgan, and paralegal supervisor Keith Garland, engaged in a scheme to fire Carbone as she approached the age of 60.

November 06, 2023, 1:25 PM

