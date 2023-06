News From Law.com

A former Augusta city commissioner was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison after he was convicted of destroying records and lying about it to investigators. Sammie Lee Sias, 68, had his punishment handed down by a U.S. District Court judge nearly a year after a jury found him guilty last July. Sias was serving on the Augusta commission in 2019 when the GBI and the FBI began investigating allegations that included Sias was misspending public money.

Georgia

June 21, 2023, 2:31 PM

