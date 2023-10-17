Ex-Atlanta Attorney Convicted of Stealing Millions From Clie...

News From Law.com

A former Atlanta attorney accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients has been convicted of wire fraud. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta announced Matthew Allen Dickason, who owned Dickason Law Group in Atlanta, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Dickason, 47, formerly lived in Atlanta but today resides in Wellington, Ohio. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17 before U.S. District Court Judge Leigh Martin May.

