A former associate at Morgan & Morgan brought a lawsuit against the firm to recover more than $60,000 in allegedly unpaid settlement commissions. Kelsey R. Rose of Rose Law Boston, the self-represented plaintiff, alleged in her complaint that she was "unexpectedly wrongfully terminated after raising concerns about the [Morgan & Morgan] Boston office to national leadership."

Connecticut

March 14, 2024, 1:00 PM

