Former Assistant to the Solicitor General Jonathan Bond returned to Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher's Washington, D.C., office on Monday as a partner after more than five years in the Office of the Solicitor General. Bond is Gibson Dunn's fifth current partner to serve in the office, the firm said in a Monday press release, and rejoins the firm's appellate and constitutional law practice group.

August 15, 2022, 5:38 PM