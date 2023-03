News From Law.com International

Norton Rose Fulbright has hired a former Allen & Overy partner to its London capital markets team. Christian Lambie, a securitisation specialist, joins the firm from investment bank Morgan Stanley, where since 2019 he has acted as legal counsel, according to a firm statement. He was previously a partner at Allen & Overy where he spent 16 years between 2001 and 2017, according to his LinkedIn profile.

