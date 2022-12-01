New Suit

Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Cathey & Miles on behalf of Ewing's Love & Hope Preschool & Academy Inc. and Darryl Ewing, accuses Markel of refusing to pay a $1 million miscellaneous professional liability policy limit for an underlying wrongful death action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01314, Ewing's Love & Hope Preschool & Academy, Inc. et al v. Markel Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 01, 2022, 4:16 AM