Who Got The Work

John W. McGuinness and Cody A. DeCamp of Manatt, Phelps & Phillips have entered appearances for Streamline Funding LLC in a pending lawsuit. The case, over alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, was filed pro se Aug. 19 in California Southern District Court by Anton A. Ewing. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo, is 3:22-cv-01218, Ewing v. Streamline Funding, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

October 04, 2022, 7:17 AM