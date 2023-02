Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes Maloney PLLC on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers subsidiary Standard Fire Insurance and Darius Calin to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Karl Price on behalf of Priscilla Ewing. The case is 3:23-cv-00064, Ewing v. Calin et al.

Insurance

February 10, 2023, 11:49 AM