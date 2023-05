New Suit

American Family Insurance, Homesite Insurance of the Midwest and other defendants were slapped with an insurance lawsuit in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, seeking coverage for property damage stemming from wind and plumbing issues, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00812, Ewideh v. Homesite Insurance Company of The Midwest.

Insurance

May 18, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Nivertiti Geaith

Omar Ewideh

defendants

American Family Insurance Company

Afics Inc

Ciprani and Werner P.C.

Homesite Insurance Company of The Midwest

James Walsh

Suzanne R. Fisher

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute